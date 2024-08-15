Nottinghamshire-based digital construction design management company receives £15,000 funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Imajin, a Digital Construction Design Management firm from Nottinghamshire, has secured £15,000 in funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Imajin helps clients visualise, coordinate, and review their projects in virtual 3D environments enhanced with real-world context.

Based in Nottinghamshire but with services extending across the UK, they are looking to use the funding to support the company’s technological advancements and grow in the construction market.

Founder Sean Johns, leveraging his background in architecture and interest in Digital Built Environments, set up the company to address a critical gap in the industry. Many clients struggle to understand traditional 2D drawings, particularly those integrating information from multiple disciplines such as architecture, heating, electrical and plumbing. Imajin’s innovative approach simplifies this complexity, providing clearer, more comprehensive project visualisations.

Sean Johns, Founder of Imajin

The funding will be used to create a mobile unit with advanced virtual reality technology in a large vehicle. This unit will have workstations and overnight accommodation for staff, allowing Imajin to provide flexible, on-the-go services and better manage projects for clients.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Sean Johns, Founder of Imajin, comments: "The biggest challenge for us has been scaling up without neglecting our current clients and workload. This support is exactly the type of jumpstart our business needs. The loan has enabled us to build a state-of-the-art mobile operations unit, enhancing our service offerings and allowing us to reach more clients efficiently. My assigned business adviser was instrumental in helping us optimise our fund allocation.”

James Minott, Business Adviser at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, comments: "Working with Sean has been an inspiring experience. From the start, I saw Imajin’s potential to transform the construction design industry. The funding has equipped them with the tools to take their innovative ideas on the road. I am excited to see how Imajin continues to grow and make a mark in the industry."

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank commented: "Imajin provides an exciting and unique offering that aims to full a critical gap within the UK construction industry. Funding provided through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme should now offer the business the opportunity to grow the company to new heights and showcase their services to even more clients.

“I wish them all the success in the future and hope they are able to take advantage of the opportunities that will now become available with additional resources.”