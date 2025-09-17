Nottinghamshire-based digital agency secures £20,000 funding for additional staff and equipment

Peppercord, a digital agency trading as NotLuck based in Nottinghamshire, has secured £20,000 from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme. The funding has been used to hire additional staff and invest in equipment.

NotLuck specialises in CRM implementation, web development, and AI-driven marketing automation. The company combines all of these services into one, so SMEs don’t have to juggle multiple vendors for their websites, lead management, and follow-up processes.

The family-owned business brings care and commitment to every project they take on through their tailored and personal solutions, a clear reflection of their love of working together as a team.

Co-owner Lee-ann Cordingley has a background in operations management as well as corporate banking in London, before she turned to running a business herself in 2024.

The funding from First Enterprise has helped the business hire additional staff, allowing them to expand. Additionally, they have invested in new equipment to support cutting-edge features such as AI-driven CRM - exploring AI agents that can handle routine client communications, schedule follow-ups, and ensure no lead slips through the cracks.

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Lee-ann Cordingley, Co-Owner of Peppercord Ltd (NotLuck), comments: “Our biggest challenge was keeping pace with rapid growth. Clients appreciate our integrated approach, so we see a continuous influx of new projects. Before the loan, we risked stretching ourselves too thin.

“I can’t say enough good things about the experience. From day one, First Enterprise made the process transparent and supportive, taking the time to understand our vision of helping SMEs via integrated digital solutions. Our Business Advisor offered clear, tailored guidance, which made it easy to structure our loan application and present our growth plan.”

Lottie Naylor, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “Lee-ann and her family’s business growth plan really blew me away. The kind of support they’re offering to entrepreneurs is exactly what business growth should look like. It was a pleasure working with Lee-ann, and I’m excited to see how far their business will thrive and grow!”

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank, added: "It’s a pleasure to see the Start Up Loans funding being used to create more jobs and maintain the business growth plan. Supporting small businesses to start and then grow is a key part of the work the British Business Bank does.”