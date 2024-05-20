Nottingham's Beloved Welch is recognised as a finalist in the Midlands Family Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham's landscape has been infused with beauty and tradition for over a century, thanks to the exemplary service of Welch the Florist. Proudly bearing the legacy of five generations, Welch the Florist has not only blossomed through time but has now been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Service Excellence category of the Midlands Family Business Awards.

Gareth Shaw, Managing Director of Welch the Florist said: “This is the first time we’ve entered awards to showcase our business so being shortlisted was a complete surprise for us. Customer service is at the heart of our business and from the very beginning when Tony Shaw, my dad, started selling flowers from the Welch grocery store, we knew our level of service and passion for flowers would be the one thing that made us stand out.”

This recognition comes as no surprise to the loyal customers of Welch the Florist, who have witnessed the unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction that has driven the business since it began in 1920. With a rich heritage spanning more than a century, Welch the Florist has ingrained itself deeply in the local community and is synonymous with floral elegance and impeccable service.

Being shortlisted as a finalist in the Service Excellence category of the Midlands Family Business Awards is a testament to Welch the Florist's enduring dedication to exceeding customer expectations and upholding the highest standards of excellence. Through meticulous attention to detail, personalised consultations, and a genuine passion for floral artistry, Welch the Florist has forged enduring relationships with generations of customers, enriching countless special occasions with their exquisite floral arrangements.

Emma, Tony and Gareth Shaw from Welch the Florist

Charlotte Perkins, Group Managing Director of The Wilson Organisation said: “The standard of entries has been exceptionally high this year and we are so pleased that so many family businesses have taken the time to showcase their achievements. We received such strong entries in Best Small Family Business and Service Excellence categories that we’ve taken the decision to shortlist extra finalists in those categories, for the first time ever.”

Gareth continues “The Welch business pivoted and became just florists when Tony took over and now we’re one of the leading Florists in Nottingham. We were due to celebrate our 100th anniversary when Covid hit but delayed celebrations until the timing was right, now we have a double celebration and the whole family is super excited!”

With excitement and anticipation, this humble family business eagerly awaits the final announcement in October, knowing that their passion for floristry and commitment to customer service continues to inspire and uplift all of their customers.