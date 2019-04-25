Nottingham Trent University's Southwell flagship building splits while under construction

The new flagship building for Nottingham Trent University which is under construction in Southwell has split.

The affected area which is set to be a 200 seat lecture theatre in the Lyth building at the Brackenhurst Campus in Southwell will now be removed.

The building - picture by the BBC.

A Nottingham Trent University spokesperson said: “Last week, during construction of the new reception and environment centre at our Brackenhurst Campus, our contractor noted some structural defects on the lecture theatre of the new Lyth building.

“The affected area of the site was cordoned off and, following advice, the decision was taken on Good Friday to remove the affected section of building. Demolition work has now been undertaken and an extended exclusion zone is expected to remain in place around the unoccupied building until further safety checks are completed.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the defects.”