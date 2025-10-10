Nottingham City business relocates to new headquarters in Edwinstowe after 23 years

A creative communications agency based in Nottingham city centre has relocated to new headquarters in Edwinstowe after 23 years in business.

Spinning Clock Limited is turning the page with a bold new brand identity and new headquarters.

The firm has rebranded to CLOK and relocated to Edwinstowe, in a newly converted commercial barn in Clipstone Road nestled between Center Parcs and Sherwood Pines.

Founded in 2002, the company has grown from its roots as a creative agency into a trusted partner for its client's seeking clarity, precision, and results.

Speaking about the monumental rebrand and relocation David Lister, CEO of CLOK, said: “Our anniversary, rebrand, and relocation have come together at an important moment for the business. We are proud of our 23-year heritage as Spinning Clock and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as CLOK. The new identity reflects what we deliver for our clients, while our new headquarters provides a strong foundation for future growth.”

The firm is a communications agency focused on communicating the magic of Life Science using the latest digital technology.

CLOK continues to serve leading names in the life sciences and technology sectors, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Upperton and Cellares, delivering design, interactive experiences, and digital strategy to global audiences.

As CLOK ticks on, the new brand and office upgrade underline CLOK’s ambition to continue scaling internationally while remaining firmly rooted in the UK’s creative and scientific community for its next chapter of growth.

To find out more about the company click here