The gifts make up a “journey box” for children to take with them when they finish their treatment. The Amazon donation of 80 boxes included items such as journals and games.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“The children at the QMC E39 ward are very brave and deserve something special to have after their treatment. I hope the journey boxes will bring them joy and provide some comfort.”

Nottingham Cancer Patients Supported by Amazon Team

Aimee Lloyd, Ward Sister on QMC E39 ward, said:

“We would like to say thank you to the Amazon team in Sutton-in-Ashfield for the donation. The children were really happy with their gifts and loved all the items in their journey boxes.”

The donation to the Queen’s Medical Centre was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.