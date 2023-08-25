News you can trust since 1952
Nottingham Cancer Patients Supported by Amazon Team

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield has donated gifts to children in the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) E39 cancer ward in Nottingham.
By Hannah UprichardContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST

The gifts make up a “journey box” for children to take with them when they finish their treatment. The Amazon donation of 80 boxes included items such as journals and games.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“The children at the QMC E39 ward are very brave and deserve something special to have after their treatment. I hope the journey boxes will bring them joy and provide some comfort.”

Nottingham Cancer Patients Supported by Amazon Team
Aimee Lloyd, Ward Sister on QMC E39 ward, said:

“We would like to say thank you to the Amazon team in Sutton-in-Ashfield for the donation. The children were really happy with their gifts and loved all the items in their journey boxes.”

The donation to the Queen’s Medical Centre was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families in England.

