Nottingham-based business continues growth with 68 new hires

ENSEK, the leading retail energy SaaS software provider, is continuing its 2024 growth with the appointment of 16 new team members, taking its total new hires so far in 2024 to 68.

ENSEK, which is based at Hounds Gate in Nottingham, works with energy suppliers and other utility companies to help them improve billing accuracy and customer service, as well as support new product innovation and the net zero transition through its market-leading digital platform.

With a workforce of over 430 people, its growth is as a result of the huge change in the energy sector, which increasingly needs agile technological solutions as it moves towards becoming more responsive, flexible and low-carbon.

The latest appointments are in ENSEK’s technology, finance and customer operations departments, as it continues to develop its digital offering to respond to the complex needs of the energy and wider utilities sector.

Commenting on the new appointments, Laura Handley, Head of HR at ENSEK, said:

“ENSEK has experienced phenomenal growth over the past year, and the creation of 68 new permanent roles in 2024 alone demonstrates the demand for our services during what is a period of major transition for the energy sector.

“That said, although we have increased our headcount significantly, we remain committed to maintaining ENSEK’s core values, positive work culture and high employee satisfaction. We are proud to be a major employer in Nottingham, and look forward to working with our colleagues to continue our success.”

ENSEK works with some of the major players in the energy and utilities sector, often to replace legacy software and migrate customers to ENSEK’s leading-edge solution. This simplifies their operations, improves their customer’s experience, and enables new product innovation.