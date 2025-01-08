Nisa retailer donates £5,000 to Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nisa retailer Prem Uthayakumaran has made a significant donation totalling £5,000 to Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity.

The donation will provide essential support to the club, enabling it to continue its invaluable work in the community.

The donation was made in two parts. In October, Eastfield and Crossroad Service Stations contributed £2,500 to the club, followed by a further £2,500 awarded recently through the Heart of the Community Awards under the Stronger Communities initiative. These funds will be used to enhance the club’s programs, improving the experience for current players and making it possible for even more individuals to participate.

Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to engage in football, fostering inclusion, teamwork, and physical activity. The club’s mission is to create a welcoming environment where everyone can thrive, and these donations will play a crucial role in supporting their ongoing efforts.

Coaches and mascot visit Prem's service station store.

Prem Uthayakumaran added: “Supporting our community has always been a priority for me. Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club does incredible work, and I’m delighted that, through MADL, we can help them reach more people and improve their programs. I’d like to thank all our customers whose support makes these donations possible.”

Kate Carroll, Head of Charity at Nisa, commented: “Making a Difference Locally empowers our retailers to give back to their communities and support causes that matter most to them. Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club is a fantastic organisation making a real difference in people’s lives, and we are proud to help fund their important work.”

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity enables independent retailers to donate to local good causes through the sale of Co-op own brand products in their stores. A percentage of the sales from these products goes into a MADL fund, which retailers can use to support charities, schools, sports clubs, and community groups.

This innovative model not only helps retailers give back but also strengthens community ties by supporting initiatives that have a direct and lasting impact. The donation to Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club is a testament to the power of community-driven support and the commitment of Nisa retailers to making a positive difference locally.