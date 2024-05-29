New TUI cabin crew ready to take to the skies at East Midlands Airport
TUI’s Head of Cabin Crew Management Ian Campbell said: “This year we saw unprecedented interest, with thousands applying for the roles available; and 10,000 applications flying in during the first week.”.
The majority of the training takes place at TUI’s Training Centre in East Midlands, where the new recruits are put through their paces and learn everything from safety, service and everything in-between.
One day we could be teaching them how to safely pour a cup of tea and the next they are jumping out of an aircraft on our safety evacuation slide. This isn’t a normal 9 to 5, we operate 24/7, 365 days a year and the training is about getting the new recruits into that mindset,” explains Campbell.
The new cabin crew have been recruited to work across each of TUI’s 23 regional bases. Before taking to the skies, new graduate attended their Wings ceremony the ultimate celebration of everything they have achieved over their 6 weeks of training.
“Their commitment to working and studying hard to be the best cabin crew they can is inspiring and fuels the entire team’s motivation. The new entrants inject a wonderful dose of positive energy into our regional bases, and their excitement is contagious. The sheer volume of learning is always a shock to entrants, but when they get their wings and put on their uniforms it becomes real; they are finally in the job they’ve aspired to” Campbell commented.
In addition, a total of 7 new pilots have also joined the TUI ranks at East Midlands Airport and are ready to ferry customers to and from their dream holidays.
The most popular destinations from East Midlands Airport for this Summer are Majorca, Tenerife and Paphos.
East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming TUI customers this summer for the effortless airport experience they’ve come to expect from EMA. With customer improvements already in place such as a new-look restaurant and bar, and a wait of no more than 15 minutes to clear security, we’re expecting more people to choose EMA for the great range of TUI flights to their favourite destinations – helping to make it our best summer yet.”