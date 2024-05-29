New TUI cabin crew ready to take to the skies at East Midlands Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

53 new recruits have received their wings and are ready to take to the skies as TUI cabin crew from East Midlands Airport this summer.

TUI’s Head of Cabin Crew Management Ian Campbell said: “This year we saw unprecedented interest, with thousands applying for the roles available; and 10,000 applications flying in during the first week.”.

The majority of the training takes place at TUI’s Training Centre in East Midlands, where the new recruits are put through their paces and learn everything from safety, service and everything in-between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One day we could be teaching them how to safely pour a cup of tea and the next they are jumping out of an aircraft on our safety evacuation slide. This isn’t a normal 9 to 5, we operate 24/7, 365 days a year and the training is about getting the new recruits into that mindset,” explains Campbell.

New TUI cabin crew receive their wings

The new cabin crew have been recruited to work across each of TUI’s 23 regional bases. Before taking to the skies, new graduate attended their Wings ceremony the ultimate celebration of everything they have achieved over their 6 weeks of training.

“Their commitment to working and studying hard to be the best cabin crew they can is inspiring and fuels the entire team’s motivation. The new entrants inject a wonderful dose of positive energy into our regional bases, and their excitement is contagious. The sheer volume of learning is always a shock to entrants, but when they get their wings and put on their uniforms it becomes real; they are finally in the job they’ve aspired to” Campbell commented.

In addition, a total of 7 new pilots have also joined the TUI ranks at East Midlands Airport and are ready to ferry customers to and from their dream holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most popular destinations from East Midlands Airport for this Summer are Majorca, Tenerife and Paphos.

TUI cabin crew at East Midlands Training Centre