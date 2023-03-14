News you can trust since 1952
New sales executive appointed for Stanton Hill housing development

Housebuilder Harron Homes North Midlands has appointed Julia Portington as senior sales executive at its Brierley Heath development in Stanton Hill in Sutton

By John Smith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 07:21 GMT

Prior to joining Harron Homes in 2022, Julia had racked up 16 years of experience as a sales executive for another house builder, which meant she joined Harron with a ready set of skills and a wealth of experience.

She also gained 22 years of experience as a sales manager in previous roles, which has complemented her skillset in her new role.

Julie Portington has been appointed sales executive for Harron Homes' Brierley Heath development at Stanton Hill
She said: “At Harron, I spend a lot of time liaising with our sales managers.

“I find my own experience has enabled me to view things from both perspectives, which really makes our communication that much more effective.

“At Brierley Heath, I’m involved in coaching other sale executives, and feeding back marketing ideas to the company.

“We’re the troops on the ground really and we have first-hand experience of what the customers are looking for.”

