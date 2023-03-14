Prior to joining Harron Homes in 2022, Julia had racked up 16 years of experience as a sales executive for another house builder, which meant she joined Harron with a ready set of skills and a wealth of experience.

She also gained 22 years of experience as a sales manager in previous roles, which has complemented her skillset in her new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Portington has been appointed sales executive for Harron Homes' Brierley Heath development at Stanton Hill

She said: “At Harron, I spend a lot of time liaising with our sales managers.

“I find my own experience has enabled me to view things from both perspectives, which really makes our communication that much more effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Brierley Heath, I’m involved in coaching other sale executives, and feeding back marketing ideas to the company.