New range of caravans and motorhomes launches at Kimberley showroom

Chris Lowe, director at Kimberley Caravans.

The new ranges at Kimberley Caravans include a variety of models by Coachman, Xplore, Compass and Swift, which are now available with the option to pre-order for the 2022 or 2023 season.

The models support the Kimberley showroom’s recent expansion, following the opening of its third large outlet in Chesterfield and bolstering of its regional teams with the appointment of three new starters.

Chris Lowe, director at Kimberley, which has a turnover of £23m, hopes that the new ranges will help entice new customers after a challenging year.

He said: “We’re delighted to be bringing new caravans and motorhomes to the market in what is an incredibly difficult time for many businesses.

“I am particularly excited by the development of our new Xplore Activ range, which offers outstanding value in the growing lightweight caravan segment.

“Due to the volume of orders we can give, we’re able to go to directly to the manufacturers and launch an exclusive range to Kimberley – which includes a bespoke look and feel to the models, and higher levels of equipment and luxury."

The caravan business, which is off Eastwood Road in the town, was set up in 1981 and has since grown drastically to become one of the largest dealers in the country.

Chris added: “We are still being inundated with interest from first-time buyers and more existing customers enquiring who have been unable to change their caravan or motorhome over the last 18 months are now able to talk to us about arranging their upgrade.

So, we’ve had the highest number of enquiries at this time of year already.

“While we expect there to be an under-supply still of new vehicles for perhaps the next couple of years, at least, we hope the new range will include something for everyone.

“And if people had a good experience that will influence friends and family who may also want to purchase a caravan or motorhome for next year’s staycation holiday.”