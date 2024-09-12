New project to boost graduate employment in Ashfield

Ashfield District Council has launched a new project to connect businesses with local graduates, funded by their share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashfield GradBoost project will work directly with universities in the East Midlands region to encourage graduates from Ashfield to start their careers in one of the many exciting businesses in the District. They will also support unemployed graduates progress into the variety of graduate level roles that are available on their doorstep. Graduates in employment will be supported to remain in work and enhance their career.

The scheme will provide opportunities for graduates from Ashfield to use their skills, knowledge, and experience to contribute to the success of the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will also offer bespoke consultancy support to small and medium sized businesses in the District to attract, recruit and develop graduate talent, making it easier for dynamic local businesses to recruit graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to take their business to the next level.

Gabi Binnie, Head of Programmes & Research at GradConsult, with Cllr Matthew Relf

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning said “Graduates from Ashfield have a wealth of skills and capabilities that would make them an asset to businesses seeking to grow, innovate and diversify their organisation. This project will help to keep that valuable talent in the local area boosting the economy, skill levels and leading to greater opportunities for both the businesses and the graduates.

“This project is just one of the ways that Ashfield District Council is supporting local businesses and young people. We know how important it is to keep these highly-skilled people in Ashfield and this scheme will help retain as much local talent as possible. We have a fantastic array of businesses in Ashfield and we want them to help them prosper.”

The scheme will end in March 2025 and businesses in the Ashfield region are encouraged to get in touch with GradConsult Ltd to benefit from the project here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Graduates can contact GradConsult Ltd to access this free support by visiting the Career Boost portal on the Ashfield District Council website:

Gabi Binnie, Head of Programmes and Research at Gradconsult, which delivers the Ashfield GradBoost project on behalf of Ashfield District Council, said: “We are delighted to be working with Ashfield District Council on this new project, which will support economic growth by helping small and medium sized businesses to access graduates from universities across the East Midlands. There has never been a more exciting time for graduates to start their career in Ashfield.”