New owners take up the reins at well-loved Mansfield family shopfitting business

After 40 years as a family-run business providing services to the food retail, hospitality and catering industries, the directors have passed over the business reins to the management team, with all employees part of the company’s future vision.

Company directors, including Ian Jephsons, have recently transferred to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

The new EOT process of the business puts the management team at the forefront of key decisions – empowering employees to feel in charge of their own destiny more than they have ever been.

The directors have passed over the business reins to the management team.

A spokesperson for Jephsons said: “The business’s new employee ownership trust arrangement is designed to get buy-in from everybody and spread the company wealth when things are going well.

“No one’s employment has changed. The same job needs doing except employees could earn more money going forward with a bonus structure for all to benefit from.

“The company continues to deliver a good job on time and at a good rate. The ownership transition has been seamless, with customers’ point of contact continuing to be consistent, and continuity is at the forefront of the business.

“It’s no surprise that we, as a local family run business, have opted for an EOT instead of selling and getting out.

“Jephson has always cared about the company and the local community. This next stage of the business life cycle demonstrates that the owners care about the company and staff, with Ian Jephsons still around to offer the support of a sounding board when needed.