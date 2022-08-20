New Mansfield home care provider launches – promising ‘personally tailored’ approach to home care

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead is a care provider founded in 1994 in the USA.

The service was started by married couple, Lori and Paul Hogan, after caring for Paul’s grandmother following a struggle to find personally tailored care.With the company’s creation, Paul’s grandmother remained in her home and in receipt of care.

Home Instead arrived in the UK years later and has a new branch at Ransom Wood Business Park, on Southwell Road.

Suzie Leeson and Mansfield Mayor, Andy Abrahams, pose with family and staff at the launch of Mansfield Home Instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch is co-owned by Suzie Leeson and Rob Stanton. Lindsay Marshall, care manager, has joined the team.

Suzie said: “We had a lovely launch. The Mayor and his PA attended, and they were both very supportive. Some potential care providers came along too with their families.“It was a nice evening and it made us, as a team, even more determined to deliver and offer a personally tailored service.

“The care sector is fantastic but the need for care is growing, so it is good to be able to step in and support people and meet their needs.

“We are not competing with other care providers or care homes either, we are here to offer more support to the community as families look for options when it comes to care for their relatives.”

The launch saw refreshments and cake available for guests.

Home Instead Mansfield is actively recruiting care professionals to join their team.