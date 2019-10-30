New Kirkby aesthetics clinic wins top Midlands Beauty Industry award

An aesthetics business which recently arrived in Kirkby picked up a major regional beauty award last week.

MYLA Aesthetics, which moved into premises on Diamond Avenue three weeks ago, was named clinic of the year at the Midlands Beauty Industry awards in Birmingham.

Director Kaytie Chambers, who grew up in Forest Town, said: “It means a hell of a lot. It’s not something I ever expected, and I was first nominated by my clients.

“It was overwhelming to win. I was too busy crying to ask why the judges picked me.”

A former surgical nurse at King’s Mill Hospital, Kaytie took a course in non-surgical cosmetic procedures while she was on maternity leave after the birth of her son, now three.

The clinic mainly offers injectable anti-ageing treatments, including fillers and skin regeneration using iPRF blood plasma technology.

Kaytie, 30, said: “When it came to naming the business, I wanted something which represented youth and beauty, and nothing did that better than my daughter, Myla.

“But my intention is never to try and make people look younger than they are, because it can look overdone sometimes.”

She added: “I prefer to keep things natural, and make you look good for your age, which I think clients respect.

“I’m careful to put them at ease by having a bit of a laugh too. I’m professional, but people can get anxious when it’s all white coats and needles.”

The business was based at the family home while Kaytie built up a client base across the Midlands before finding the perfect premises nearby.

She said: “It’s a good location for clients travelling from Nottingham, Derby, and as far away as Peterborough.

“Now I live in Kirkby too, I want to do whatever I can to bring revenue into the town and benefit other businesses too.”

While other local businesses have visiting clinicians perform similar treatments, Kaytie believes she is offering the only local full-time service.

She said: “It’s a big jump, but so far everything’s been done with no advertising, so I think the only way is up.

“It’s been a brilliant first few weeks, with lots of walk-ins and word of mouth is spreading.”

For more information, visit mylaaesthetics.co.uk.