New figures show house prices rising slightly across Ashfield

House prices in Ashfield increased slightly in April, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the average Ashfield house price in the year to April was £186,940 – a 0.6 per cent increase on March.

The picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased by 3.6 per cent.

The rise in Ashfield contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.9 per cent over the last year.

House prices have risen slightly in Ashfield, latest figures show. Photo: Other

It means the area ranked 28th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Ashfield rising by £7,100 over the past year.

Across the UK, average house prices increased 3.5 per cent over the past year, halving from seven per cent annual growth recorded in March this year.

Aimee North, from the ONS, said: "UK annual house price inflation slowed in April, following changes to stamp duty land tax in England and Northern Ireland.

"The average home in the UK now costs around £265,000.

"The north east once again showed the highest annual increase, and the south west showed the lowest annual growth.

"London was the only English region where annual inflation rose this month."

The figures were released on the same day the ONS said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 3.4 per cent in May.

"Many economists had been expecting the CPI rate to come in at 3.3 per cent for the month.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: "The UK housing market is still in recovery mode after the stamp duty cliff edge in April but prices are being kept firmly in check by an overhang of supply.

"We don't expect a rate cut before August but the weak state of the UK economy is putting downwards pressure on mortgage rates, which should support demand in the short-term."

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "For anyone hoping to get onto the property ladder, there’s little hope that property prices will fall to make your life easier.

"It means it's worth investigating any help you can get – whether that’s the Government bonus from the Lifetime Isa, a family mortgage, or more help from mum and dad."