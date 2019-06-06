New family-sized homes at Forest Town given the green light

A new development of family-sized homes in Mansfield has been given the green light by the district council.

Housebuilder Harron Homes has gained planning permission to tranform land off Newlands Road in Forest Town into a collection of 52 four-bedroom properties.

Work on the development, to be known as Forest Reach, is already under way and is expected to be completed later this summer.

As part of the planning agreement, Harron will make contributions to affordable housing, open spaces, allotments and education in Mansfield.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have started work at Forest Reach, which will go some way towards addressing the housing shortage in Mansfield.

“We are also committed to improving the communities in which we build our new homes, and the contributions we are making as part of the scheme are sure to benefit people in the local area.

“Prospective buyers are urged to register their interest in the homes at Forest Reach because we don’t expect them to remnain on the market for long once the development launches.”

There will be five styles of home at Forest Reach, including the detached Baybridge, which features a light and airy living room, a dual-aspect kitchen/diner with double doors leading to a private back garden, a utility room, a guest cloakroom and an internal garage.

Upstairs, the landing leads to four good-sized bedrooms, one of which comes with its own en-suite shower room.

The popular Help To Buy scheme will be available at Forest Reach, enabling first-time buyers or those with a property to sell to take advantage of an equity loan of up to 20 per cent of the full price with just a five per cent deposit and 75 per cent mortgage. The equity loan is interest free for the first five years.