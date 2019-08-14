New era for long-standing funeral home in Rainworth

The official re-opening of the headquarters of a long-standing funeral director’s in Rainworth has been celebrated.

Thw wraps have been taken off the office of J,W.Hutchinson on Southwell Road East which was purchased by a fellow well-established company last October.

Hutchinson House has now come under the wing of A.W.Lymn The Family Funeral Service, who unveiled the new-look office in a ceremony that included the re-dedication of the chapel of rest by local licensed lay minister, Marilyn Brown.

Matthew Lymn Rose, managing director of Lymn’s, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to acquire J.W.Hutchinson.

“As another family business that served the people of Rainworth for generations, we felt the fit between the two businesses was excellent.”

J.W. Hutchinson was established back in 1904 and has been passed down through four generations of the family.

Since the purchase and takeover by Lymn’s, the office has been given a facelift, but two key members of staff, funeral arranger Wendy Walker and funeral conductor David Clarke, have retained their roles.

Matthew continued: “Over the last ten months, we had a complete refurbishment of the premises.

“The two full-time members of staff, Wendy and David, continue to work in the business at Rainworth, and both have enrolled on to the National Association of Funeral Directors course in funeral directing to enhance their qualifications.

“They will continue to manage the business on a day-to-day basis, giving the same level of care and attention as they always did, with improved support from the Lymn family.

“The fleet of cars has also been updated, in keeping with the original vehicles operated by the family firm.”

The Rainworth office is one of 17 that Lymn’s operate across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. By coincidence, Lymn’s chairman, Nigel Lymn Rose, was also present when it was originally opened as a funeral home in 1980.