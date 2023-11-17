New economic figures show Amazon’s £1.5bn investment in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

According to new figures released today, Amazon has invested more than £1.5 billion in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire since 2010. The figures are taken from the latest Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub, which reveals the company’s regional investments across the UK since 2010.

The annual Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the level of economic activity supported by Amazon’s investments, the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally, the number of local, independent small businesses supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire who sell products on Amazon.

The East Midlands section on this interactive map details Amazon’s investments and export sales figures for small and medium businesses in the area.

Here are the key facts and figures for the East Midlands, along with a quote on the report from the general manager of the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £1.5 billion in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Amazon has invested more than £3.7 billion across the East Midlands.

This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £3.5 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

To date, Amazon has created around 8,000 full and part-time jobs in the East Midlands.

More than 740 people in the East Midlands have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme since 2010.

More than 410 apprentices in the East Midlands have taken part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, there are more than 2,500 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners.

Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £48 million of export sales in 2022.

In partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast, Amazon has delivered more than 240,000 healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools across the East Midlands.

“Sutton-in-Ashfield has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses,” said Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

“Alongside supporting local businesses and creating jobs, training and development opportunities for our team, we’re also pleased to continue our support of the Sutton-in-Ashfield community. In 2023, our team in Sutton-in-Ashfield has supported a wide range of organisations including Mansfield CVS, Portland College and Peaceful Trust through donations and volunteering. This support of our community is something we’re looking forward to continuing over the coming weeks and months.”