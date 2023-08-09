A new dog groomers has opened in Jacksdale – catering to any mucky mutts in need of a wash.

Transpawmation has opened up on Main Road in the village, sharing a premises with the Best Paw Pets shop.

The new business is the brainchild of close friends Laura Edwards and Suzie Maxwell, who are both dog-lovers.

Suzie, aged 31, said: “We were both interested in dogs growing up. Laura’s got a golden retriever and I’ve two Yorkshire terriers.

“Laura has worked in the business for seven years and I’ve done about three. We both love dog grooming and met at work in our previous jobs.

“We just clicked really well, we work well together and wanted the same thing, so we decided to go for it and branch out on our own.”

The grooming salon has been kitted out to fit dogs of all shapes and sizes, and offers a range of services including washing, blow dry, haircuts and hand-stripping.

Suzie said: “We welcome all kinds of dogs – any breed, any size, any temperament. We just love them all.”

1 . New business Transpawmation dog grooming in Jacksdale. Photo: Brian eyre Photo Sales

2 . Bath time A big bath awaits mucky pooches at Transpawmation. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Transpawmation Owners Laura Edwards and Suzie Maxwell. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Dog grooming Inside the Transpawmation dog grooming salon. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2