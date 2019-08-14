New business surgeries launched in Mansfield to give traders and employers free advice

Mansfield's Mayor is launching a new set of business surgeries to give traders and employers in the area free advice.

The surgeries, which offer one-to-one business health checks and help with business planning, were set to be held once a month.

Glen Starbuck, Business Adviser for NBV Enterprise Solutions, Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, Kathryn Hess, CEO of Platinum Bridge, and Fardad Amirsaeedi, Senior Regeneration Officer for MDC.

But due to the popularity, more dates have now been added.

Future surgeries will be held at the Civic Centre on August 15, September 5 and September 19 with the first slot at 9.30am and the last one at 3.30pm.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "I was really pleased to see these surgeries get to work on supporting our local businesses. We hope they will forge a sense of trust and collaboration between the council and the wider business community and send out the message that we are here to help them thrive, succeed and grow."

Kathryn Hess, CEO of Platinum Bridge, one of businesses to benefit from the first 'One to One Business Advice Clinics', said: "The advisers were extremely supportive and knowledgeable.

"I would definitely recommend any new start-up companies that are in need of advice to attend one of these sessions. A great asset to Mansfield's business community.

“As an up-and-coming tech company that provides luxury brands with an authentic digital solution to combat counterfeit products, we were interested in discussing what funding options were available to assist in the development of the project.”

The free independent advice sessions are held in partnership other expert business support organisations, including NBV Enterprise Solutions, D2N2 Growth HUB and the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.

Glen Starbuck, of NBV, said: "We are delighted to be supporting this initiative. For businesses, and especially new businesses, tailored advice early on can make all the difference in helping them through that tricky start-up period."

They can help both new and established businesses in Mansfield and Ashfield districts. As well as helping them navigate any challenges they may be facing, the clinics can advise on how to grow and become more sustainable.

They also serve as a one-stop shop find out about council services for the business community.

These include:

- grants and funding

- commercial property searches

- planning matters

- environmental health

- business rates

- licensing

- training and masterclasses

- subscriptions to local business news and events

- access to local business networks

To book a slot, visit https://invest.ashfield-mansfield.com.