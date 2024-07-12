New beginnings for Mansfield and Ashfield 2020

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The board of Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 ltd have announced an exciting relaunch following consultation with its members. The organisation, which has been at the forefront of business networking for well over two decades, will change its name to become the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network. This change will herald a new-look programme of events, with many more ways for business in both districts to ensure their voice is heard locally and regionally. Membership subscription fees have been simplified and reduced to get even more businesses engaged with its work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The network announced its intention to change at its April annual general meeting and since then plans have been developed to include a revamped meeting offer including monthly networking breakfasts, the return of the popular ‘pie and pint’ evening as well as bi-monthly women in business events, speed-dating sessions, plus ‘well-being walks’ and expert sessions. In addition, members can benefit from member-to-member benefits, the opportunity to promote their business widely across the area and take part in business engagement events with large public sector employers including West Nottinghamshire College, Nottingham Trent University and local councils.

Chair of the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network Ian Jephson said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local business owner myself I am so excited about the refreshed offer we have developed for employers and enterprises across the area. The operating environment has changed since the original organisation was established but now, more than ever, businesses need an organisation that can help them grow and develop. Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network is determined to be at the heart of this and wants to provide a service to local businesses that makes sure the voice of the private sector is heard.

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

“Over the next two years, there will be well over £200million of government investment in both Ashfield and Mansfield. It is vital that local firms gain the value from this, both in terms of securing new business and ensuring they can positively influence decision-making.

“Our first event in partnership with the two Towns Boards, a construction fair held at West Nottinghamshire College, will give local contractors an opportunity to talk to councils and larger contractors about how they can get involved in the areas’ development programme, and the next breakfast meeting on 18th July will be an opportunity for our members to do a bit of business ‘speed-dating’. In September we will launch our new-look business breakfast event and I am delighted that Mansfield Town Football Club will be our first guest speakers.

“These are still challenging times for businesses and making connections is vital to business survival and growth. My message to them is: ‘Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network is here for you. Together, we can achieve great things and unleash the potential of this amazing community. Can you afford not to be involved?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual fees range from £100 per year for businesses with fewer than 10 employees to £400 for businesses employing more than 26 people. This enables members to access exclusive member benefits, events and have their profile shared through Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network’s social media platforms.

For more information about future events or to enquire about membership please contact Janine Bramley on [email protected] or 01623 413345.

Subscription fees are all exclusive of VAT.