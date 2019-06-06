New Ashfield pet store to ensure pets 'get what's best for them'

A new pet shop which offers "healthy alternative" pet foods is set to launch in Jacksdale.

Best Paw Pets is a family-run business which aims to provide pet owners with the best possible guidance to keep their furry friends fit and healthy.

The pet store will launch on Saturday, June 8.

The business, which will launch in Main Street on June 8, was set up by animal lover Claire Rose - who "bit the bullet" and started her venture to ensure animals get "what's best for them".

She said: "This is something I’ve wanted to do for years so I finally bit the bullet and went for it.

"I really want to encourage people to feed their dogs and cats raw food as it’s the best for them, or at least as high a meat content as a possible alternative.

"There are so many fillers and bad stuff in commercial pet foods that dog and cats simply don’t need and find really hard to digest, therefore leading to health issues and allergies.

"We are a family run business, focusing on providing products that are best for your pets.

"All our pet foods are sourced to offer you the very best nutrition for your animal friends.

"We can also offer advice on a range of foods and we stock numerous pet products, from brushes, leads to shampoo and bird feeders."

The business will launch its new shop from 9am on Saturday and Claire has encouraged everyone to give them a try.