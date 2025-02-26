NetMonkeys champions AI-led economic growth in the East Midlands

Leading IT provider NetMonkeys has joined forces with East Midlands Chamber to back AI-led economic growth in the East Midlands, with a range of support and guidance on implementing AI, to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The company is conducting AI adoption workshops for businesses across the region and the UK.

Nick Gall, Managing Director at NetMonkeys says: “AI is no longer a distant concept—it’s here, and it’s reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace.

“With a 25-30% increase in our revenue, and a 35% expansion in headcount, we are driving industry-leading digital transformation, that is not only reshaping regional businesses but also contributing to the wider UK economy.”

He adds: “As the official AI partner of East Midlands Chamber, NetMonkeys is playing a key role in equipping businesses with the tools and strategies needed to succeed in an AI-driven future.

“Our goal is to ensure that businesses in the East Midlands are not left behind in this revolution. By enabling AI adoption today, we are strengthening the economic outlook of the region for decades to come.”

Nick says that with AI adoption accelerating across key sectors, such as manufacturing, logistics, and professional services, the East Midlands stands to gain a competitive advantage in the national economy. NetMonkeys' commitment to innovation and workforce expansion reflects the region’s potential as a high-tech growth hub, setting a strong precedent for other regions to follow.

The impact of AI adoption is significant. The UK's AI sector is already substantial, comprising over 3,000 companies that generate more than £10 billion in revenue and employ over 60,000 individuals in AI-related roles. A report from PwC estimates that AI could add up to £232 billion to the UK economy by 2030, with regional hubs like the East Midlands playing a vital role in this growth.

As more companies leverage AI to optimise processes and drive innovation, the broader economic impact will be profound, accelerating regional growth and positioning the UK as a leader in the global digital economy.

NetMonkeys is actively exploring opportunities to extend its AI initiatives and technology-driven solutions to businesses across other key UK regions, reinforcing its commitment to nationwide digital transformation.