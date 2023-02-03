The team, based on Outram Street, Sutton, were recognised by their peers for their outstanding performance throughout the Covid pandemic, providing support and assistance with personal care and companionship to help with loneliness, enabling members of the community to remain in their own home.

The team was acknowledged for being a true brand ambassador, demonstrating a willingness to support their fellow team members both internally and in the wider Caremark network.

David Glover, Caremark UK chief executive officer, who presented the award, said: “Simon and Jo Ford opened Caremark Mansfield’s doors during the Covid-19 lockdown and managed to make their business shine no matter the obstacles.”

Simon & Jo Ford collecting the award on behalf of their team.