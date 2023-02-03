National award honour for Sutton-based homecare provider
Homecare provider Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield has been recognised with an award at the Caremark annual conference at the iconic Silverstone race track.
The team, based on Outram Street, Sutton, were recognised by their peers for their outstanding performance throughout the Covid pandemic, providing support and assistance with personal care and companionship to help with loneliness, enabling members of the community to remain in their own home.
The team was acknowledged for being a true brand ambassador, demonstrating a willingness to support their fellow team members both internally and in the wider Caremark network.
David Glover, Caremark UK chief executive officer, who presented the award, said: “Simon and Jo Ford opened Caremark Mansfield’s doors during the Covid-19 lockdown and managed to make their business shine no matter the obstacles.”
Mr Ford, Caremark Mansfield and Ashfield managing director, said: “It is a real honour to be recognised for our efforts and hard work and the culture we have developed within the business.”