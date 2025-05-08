Name change reflects growing success of workplace wellbeing specialist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield-based workplace wellbeing and personal development specialist has changed its name to reflect its own growing accomplishments.

Founded by highly-experienced automotive industry executive Annette Clay, Road to Success Coaching has now become Road to Success Consultancy.

The change comes about because since starting the company with a focus on one-to-one direct coaching, which has flourished, it has also been called upon by organisations needing expert advice on matters such as improving existing wellbeing programmes and the development and implementation of new initiatives.

Annette Clay, whose business is based in Mansfield but has clients across the country, said: “When I took the leap to start my own business, I knew there was a need for coaching in order to help people find their own roads to success. I am so proud that we are making a difference to people both in their work lives and their personal ones, helping them to unlock their own potential.

Mansfield-based Annette Clay, who founded Road To Success Consultancy.

“While helping individuals, my work also has the benefit of helping their employers too. Companies and other organisations have seen this and have wanted to improve their own wellbeing offerings.”

And she added: “So, over the past couple of years, my own company has evolved. We continue to offer one-to-one coaching but it is now part of what we do as a whole. I am so proud that with hard work and a great team, we are building something really special that puts people first.”

RTSC partners with organisations to help them align people with purpose and build high-performing, mentally healthy teams.

Whether organisations are navigating through changes, developing leadership, or creating a resilient culture, RTSC brings strategic clarity and human insight to every challenge.

To find out more about Road to Success Consultancy, visit www.roadtosuccessconsultancy.co.uk or call Annette Clay on 01623 230 896.