The full range is available now, with prices starting from £1.25.

Morrisons has launched its festive Market Street Pie Shop Menu – introducing new products including a Pig in Duvet Croissant, a Christmas Dinner Pasty (which has a whole pig in blanket hidden in the middle) and a Festive Turkey Slice.

The supermarket giant is also bringing back customer favourites including Pork and Bramley Apple Sausage Rolls, Pork and Black Pudding Rolls and Brie and Cranberry Rolls.

Mark Pearson, buying manager at Morrisons, said: “We believe it’s never too early to get into the festive spirit.

“We’ve listened to customer feedback on the products we offered last year and have spent the last 12 months developing these exciting additions to our pie shop menu which we hope our customers will love.