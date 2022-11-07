Anyone opening the Uber app in the district can now select the ‘Local Cab’ option, alongside regular Uber-operated options such as UberX and UberXL.

Across Ashfield and Mansfield, Local Cab trips will be passed to local operator Ideal Cars to fulfill, and all subsequent support will be provided by them.

Dale Thompson, Ideal Cars business development manager, said the move allows more people in the area to book their taxi rides via the Uber app.

He said: “It’s about getting the lowest ETA possible for the customer. Whichever car is closest is the one that will be dispatched. We’re still 100 per cent Ideal Cars and not owned by any other company – we’re essentially just doing the work Uber drivers can’t cover or is in the area that there is no Uber present.

“Places like Annesley and Kirkby don’t tend to have Uber cars available up there, unless there’s been a recent drop-off.

“So us being on the Local Cab option opens up doors for people who use the Uber app. By linking up with local firms, Uber is covering more area for customers.”

The arrival of Local Cabs in the area follows previous launches in more than 60 locations across the UK, including Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Mr Thompson said: “It helps us and we’ve done a few extra bookings so far. It gives us access to customers who might not be from this area so don’t know about Ideal Cars but do have the Uber app.