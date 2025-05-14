More new cargo operators at East Midlands Airport

Hot on the heels of the first Chinese cargo operator starting flights to East Midlands Airport, an American operator started scheduled operations at the UK’s leading express air cargo hub.

Atlas Air, an American 747 operator carrying goods from the US to China, began regular flights into East Midlands Airport yesterday (May 13) and will operate five flights a week throughout the summer.

And a 777 operator, Ethiopian Cargo, has recently started running twice-weekly flights to China which will also continue throughout the summer.

This follows yesterday’s welcoming party for the arrival of a Boeing 777 loaded with goods from China, operated by Central Airlines on behalf of YunExpress. These are Chinese cargo operators which have chosen East Midlands Airport for their new China-UK route, running two flights a week initially with plans to increase frequency. YunExpress has long-term plans to anchor its UK operations at East Midlands Airport.

Atlas Air is a new cargo operator running reglar flights between China and the UK via East Midlands Airport. [Credit: Jonathan Fletcher]

These new operators bolster the airport’s position as the number one UK airport for express air freight and demonstrate it has the capacity and capability to grow its operations. The airport is currently undertaking redesigns of its cargo aprons where aircraft stand, increasing the number and size of aircraft these areas can accommodate.

East Midlands Airport’s Head of Aviation David Craig said: “It’s a really exciting time for cargo operations at East Midlands Airport. We have established ourselves as the UK’s leading express air freight hub and are demonstrating that we are open for more cargo business.

“Our strategic central location and flexibility around night flying help to attract new cargo operators looking for a way into the UK market and finding many other airports are over capacity and congested.

“Landing the deal with YunExpress and Central Airlines is momentous as they are the first China-based operators at East Midlands. Atlas Air’s new operation demonstrates we are ready, willing and able to adapt to changes in the global supply chain. Meanwhile we know Ethiopian Cargo’s move here is also for a longer-term solution which we are ready and able to accommodate.”