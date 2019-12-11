More homes planned for historic Mansfield brewery site

The historic brewery site in Mansfield could be set for even more houses after plans for 51 properties were put forward to the council.

The new Mansfield Brewery East development has been submitted to Mansfield District Council, with plans to continue house-building on the historic brownfield site.

More homes are planned for the historic Mansfield Brewery site.

The plans, which would see the construction of 12 three-bedroom homes, 12 two-bedroom homes, 15 one-bed and 12 two-bed flats, follows development of more than 70 affordable properties at the Great Central Road site.

Construction of the 75 properties, part of the Wise Living Scheme, is expected to conclude next year, with this development taking up the western side of the historic site.

And if the plans are approved for the new 51-home development, it would see the entire former brewery turned into a total of 126 residential properties – with new access routes off Great Central Road.

The new development includes plans for five per cent affordable properties, and the design for the homes is “fitting” with properties currently under construction.

An artist's impression of the two and three-bedroom houses at the Mansfield Brewery East development. Image: Angus Meek Architects.

The application, submitted by Angus Meek Architects on behalf of property firm Boyce Bros Ltd, outlines plans for the 51 mixed properties and 84 residential parking spaces, as well as an open communal space and on-site visitor parking.

The design and access statement document states: “With the development of 75 houses underway on the western side of Great Central Road, the scheme helps to fill the residential gap.

“It softens this main road with residential use on both sides, and reinforces its former shared status and single use.

“Views through this adjacent development have been carefully considered, with feature gables and landscaping visible from the primary public areas.

An artist's impression of the apartment blocks at the Mansfield Brewery East development. Image: Angus Meek Architects.

“The development features a good mix of housing, with one and two-bedroom flats provided within the roadside apartment blocks, and two and three-bedroom houses around the site.

“This proposed mix of accommodation contributes towards creating mixed and balanced communities.

“In line with the draft Mansfield local plan, the site will also provide five per cent affordable dwellings, two meet local requirements.”

The apartment blocks will be developed as three-storey buildings, while the two and three-bedroom houses will be two floors.

To read more about the planning application, see the documents here.