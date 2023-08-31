Located to the south of Sutton town centre, near Junction 28 of the M1, the building was sold by Savills , on behalf of Stock Monster Properties.

Ian Muxlow, of Savills Nottingham, said: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of Monarch House in such a short timeframe, with a sale having been agreed within weeks of commencing marketing, which is indicative of the good appetite for industrial sites in Nottinghamshire. The property is located in a well-established industrial area which is ideal for HW Martin Holdings as they are looking to expand their already successful business.“