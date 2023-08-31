News you can trust since 1952
Monarch House in Sutton sold to holdings firm

Monarch House in Sutton has been bought by HW Martin Holdings for a fee in excess of the guide price.
By John Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

Located to the south of Sutton town centre, near Junction 28 of the M1, the building was sold by Savills, on behalf of Stock Monster Properties.

The existing buildings on site extend to 93,462 sq feet of warehouse and office accommodation.

Externally, the self-contained storage and distribution facility benefits from a large secure site extending to about 3.76 acres, with redevelopment potential, subject to planning permission.

Monarch House in Sutton has new owners. Photo: SubmittedMonarch House in Sutton has new owners. Photo: Submitted
Ian Muxlow, of Savills Nottingham, said: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of Monarch House in such a short timeframe, with a sale having been agreed within weeks of commencing marketing, which is indicative of the good appetite for industrial sites in Nottinghamshire. The property is located in a well-established industrial area which is ideal for HW Martin Holdings as they are looking to expand their already successful business.“

Related topics:SuttonSavillsNottinghamshire