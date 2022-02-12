Female Heroes of Bird Conservation is the latest publication by author and bird expert Rosemary Low.

The book brings together the stories and achievements of more than 30 women who have dedicated their lives to increasing the world’s knowledge, awareness and conservation of avian species; helping to save many from extinction.

It is Rosemary’s 33rd book on bird topics, with 31 of her previous publications on parrots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary Low with a magnificent Palm Cockatoo at Paradise Park in Cornwall in 2020

Originally from Kent, Rosemary moved to Meden Vale 25 years ago, after living in the Canary Islands, where she had been the curator of birds at two large bird parks.

Her book has been inspired by her world travels in connection with parrot observation, the rescue and rehabilitation of illegally caught wild parrots and avian conservation projects.

She said: “I realised women were of major importance and the initiators of some of these projects. Often they worked in difficult circumstance, with little support to start out with.

“They were so remarkable. I felt motivated to tell their stories. I delved into history to find out more about these inspirational women. They all needed more recognition for their achievements, especially in a world and disciplines usually dominated by men.”

Rosemary Low's book cover for Female Heroes of Bird Conservation

Rosemary’s own interest in birds started aged 12, when she got two budgerigars. She later became interested in parrot breeding, built up a collection and started publishing articles.

She said: “I was fascinated by birds, I loved to write and to travel, so I combined all my interests.

“I travelled the world observing birds, with a particular interest in seeing parrots in their natural habitat, a truly wonderful thing to see.

"Over the years I have visited conservation projects in New Guinea Australia, South America, the Caribbean, and Pacific Islands, like Fiji.

Author Rosemary Low

"When I started out, there was no conservation, one third of the world’s parrot species were vulnerable. In some areas parrots were literally being hunted to extinction.

"The more I got involved, I realised just how many women were involved. It was their passion and initiative I thought deserved highlighting,

Among those she has featured are two ‘outstanding women’ for Rosemary.

"The Hyacinth Macaw Project was started by biologist Neiva Guedes in Brazil, in 1990. The beautiful Hyacinth Macaw, was almost illegally trapped to extinction” she said.

Pictured a pair of blue and yellow Macaws, Rosemary took the picture in the flooded Pantanal region of Brazil which she describes as "a wonderful location to watch parrots" in the wild.

"As a student, Neiva heard about it on a field trip, she was determined to do something, but she had no help, no money. She wanted to save the species, hers is an incredible story, now the population of the Hyacinth Macaw has trebled.

She also features Nicola Crockford from Suffolk.

Rosemary said “She’s done wonderful conservation work in the area of migratory birds, she is part of the RSPB. She has worked in places like China and done much in the area of wetlands conservation.”

The book includes 100 photographs and historical images, including colourful pictures of bird species and their saviours.

Female Heroes of Bird Conservation is available via PayPal from [email protected] priced £21.95, or £26.95 for hardback, plus £3.95 postage.