These items can be redeemed with 1,500 points.

New rewards scheme, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, allows customers to collect points on their purchases and redeem them for menu items or make a charity donation.

Following successful launches in other McDonald’s markets in 2021, the new pilot scheme has now been launched in 10 restaurants in the North of England earlier.

It will then roll out to a further 65 restaurants by the end of the month, with the aim to roll out nationally later this year if successful.

Customers will earn 100 points for every £1 they spend, with every penny spent equating to one point, and there are some amazing rewards available for customers to treat themselves to.

Collect 1,500 points and customers can choose between goodies like small Fries or a regular McCafé coffee.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe, and with 4,000 points, you can choose between 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

There is also an option to donate your rewards to BBC Children in Need to support the company’s commitment to supporting youth work across the UK.

These items can be redeemed for 2,500 points.

Points are converted to a cash donation, with 1,500 points translating to £1.50, 2,500 points becoming £2.50 and 4,000 points seeing the charity partner land a donation of £4.

Customers can start earning points by downloading the MyMcDonald’s App via Google Play or the Apple App Store and opting-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards when in the vicinity of one of the pilot restaurants.

Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald’s UK chief marketing officer, said: “We’re excited to trial the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme in the UK.

“As well as rewarding our customers with our iconic menu items, we’re delighted to give customers the option of donating points to Children in Need, money which we know will make an incredible difference to the lives of many thousands of young people.

“We can’t wait to hear what our customers make of the scheme and hope to be able to roll it out further later this year.”

McDonald’s sites include: West Gate, Mansfield town centre; Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Priestsic Road, Sutton; Mansfield Road, Sutton; and East Midlands Designer Outlet, South Normanton.

The following stores are involved in the initial pilot of MyMcDonald’s Rewards:

• St Helens, Church Street;

• St Helens, Linkway;

• Aintree;

• Formby;

• Kirkby, County Road/Hall Lane;

• Liverpool, Kensington;

• Liverpool, Switch Island;

• Runcorn;

• Skelmersdale;

• Widnes.