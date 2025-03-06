Mark Leeson in the finals for Prestigious HAIR Awards 2025

Local salon Mark Leeson is in the race to become a winner after making it to the finals of the national HAIR Awards on 14th February.

With an unprecedented number of entries and exceptional quality this year, the 2025 HAIR Awards are poised to be the most impressive yet, as finalists brace themselves for the second round of judging.

Editor Evie Sherriffs shared her excitement about the incredible standard of submissions, saying: "The entries this year are absolutely outstanding across the board! I'm incredibly excited to see who takes home the win; the competition is fierce!"

Recognising the hair heroes of the High Street and salons up and down the country, the HAIR Awards are the insider’s guide to the top products and people in the hair world. With categories ranging from the best shampoos to the UK’s most talented stylists, an award from Hair magazine – voted for by its readers – is the ultimate honour.

THE CUT, sponsored by Revlon Professional, is all about being the best, whether that's a Colour Expert, a Regional Salon, or the ultimate hair look that will have HAIR Magazine readers telling their hairdresser: ‘I Want Their Hair!’

Mark Leeson salon is based in Mansfield. Award-winning, trailblazing, and at the cutting-edge of their crafts, The Mark Leeson team is a force to be reckoned with. As experts in their fields, each team member has been personally trained at the inspiring hands of Mark himself.

After beating off a ton of entries in the ‘I Want Their Hair’ category to win a place in the finals, Mark Leeson said: “I’m so proud of our team here at Mark Leeson. We’ve achieved so much, and it just keeps getting better! We’re looking forward to celebrating with our industry peers at the awards!”

The big reveal will happen at an exciting awards event on March 24, 2025 at Sweeties, The Standard, Argyle Street, London gathering the most outstanding individuals to recognise and celebrate their achievements.

