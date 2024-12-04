Mansfield's Baily House Care Home scoops two top caring awards

Baily House Care Home in Mansfield has scooped the prestigious Care Home Team and Activity Organiser awards at the East Midlands Great British Care Awards. Ashley Baird, Baily House’s home manager, was also awarded a ‘Highly Recommended’ in the Care Home Manager category.

The Great British Care Awards highlight excellence across all aspects of life in UK care homes and the Baily House East Midlands winning teams will now go on to compete at The National Awards on 14 March 2024 at the ICC in Birmingham.

Baily House’s Care Home Team - Sarah Strouther, Sally Murphy, Mandy Robertson and Emily Freer - fought off stiff competition from 11 other finalists to win the top award. The judges were effusive in their praise, stating, ‘the dedication and empathy displayed by this team is incredible. They embody everything that is good about health and social care today.’ Special mention was also made of the fact the team embrace ‘positive risk taking’ to create memorable experiences for residents and their families.

Baily House’s Ambitions Team - Jenna Hemmings, Jane Moore, Janice Slack, Natasha Price and Charlie Deans - winners of the Activity Organiser award, were praised by the judges for their ‘person-centred, professional approach’. The judges noted ‘Their activities are relevant to each resident, aiming to enrich their lives and provide a sense of purpose. They use body language recognition and sensory engagement, all complementing their positive approach to the activities they provide. A great team indeed.’

Ashley Baird, Baily House’s home manager was also acknowledged with a ‘Highly Recommended’ award in the Home Manager category, out of a field of 18 finalists.

The judges commented that Ashley is ‘dedicated to achieving the highest standards in care, as evidenced by achieving an outstanding rating in her recent CQC inspection. Ashley's goal is to trailblaze for care homes, showcasing the great outcomes that can be achieved.’

Ashley Baird, Baily House home manager, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have won two British Care Awards for our fantastic care and activities teams. Every day we see the passion and commitment our teams have for improving the lives of our residents and it is wonderful to see them acknowledged by our industry as true leaders in their field.”

Baily House Award Winners. From left to right: Emily Freer, Mandy Robertson, Jo Austin, Ashley Baird, Sarah Strouther and Sally Murphy

In addition to winning two British Care Awards, Baily House was a finalist in five other categories for the East Midlands - Putting People First, Dementia Carer, Care Home Chef, The Ancillary Worker and Care Home Manager. Welford Healthcare, owner of Baily House was also shortlisted for the Care Employer award.