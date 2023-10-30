Mansfield venue is becoming the go-to place for events

A boutique Mansfield venue that hosts everything from weddings and wakes to corporate events and Christmas parties, is fast becoming one of the most popular settings in the area.

Carr Bank Wedding Venue was taken over in 2020 but because of refurbishment works and COVID lockdowns, it wasn’t until April 2022 that the venue was able to begin to stage weddings and other events and there were just 12 events that year.

Located in Windmill Lane and next to Carr Bank Park, it now employs more than 15 people, including dedicated wedding planners and event managers.Figures show that it is now one of the most popular Nottinghamshire venues for weddings, while it is also becoming well known for hosting corporate events too.

By the end of 2023 there will have been more than 130 events in 12 months, with more than 60 weddings and many more corporate parties and other celebrations.

Mark Dowthwaite with some of the Carr Bank Wedding Venue team.

For 2024, it is projected that there will be at least 200 events, with more than 80 weddings already booked in.

Mark Dowthwaite, who is a co-owner of the business, said: “More and more people are seeing how wonderful our venue is, particularly as it is situated next to one of the best parks around.

“We have had some amazing feedback from weddings and other events, which means that we are continuing to build a real success story here in Mansfield. People are enquiring about dates for Christmas events and we do have some availability.”

Carr Bank Wedding Venue has received feedback from customers, such as individuals and companies.

The new Mr and Mrs Lomas, who chose the venue for their wedding, said: “We recently had our wedding there and it was the most joyous experience anyone could ask for. The evening party was truly sensational, due in part to our fantastic guests but more so to Carr Bank staff who glided around the venue with drinks and anything else we required.”

And John Kay from Linney, who held an event there, said: “We were delighted with the way our evening went. Staff were warm and attentive throughout the evening.”