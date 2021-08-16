Mansfield town centre building society invests in ‘new look’ as it undergoes refit
A Mansfield town centre building society is cashing in its old image for a ‘new look’ as it undergoes a major refit.
The Nottingham branch on Stockwell Gate will close its doors on September 10 for two weeks for an upgrade, reopening on Friday, September 24.
The society says the refurbished branch will be similar in look and feel to The Nottingham’s Wollaton branch.
The refurbishment includes a designated space for community use providing a range of products and services from savings accounts, mortgage advice and estate agency services provided by Belvoir, plus other partner services including funeral planning, financial advice and home insurance.
The new-look branch will be a Covid-19 secure and compliant environment that includes integrated protective screens, hand sanitising facilities, guidance on distancing, electronic door locks that can be used to control customer flow (if required) and the building society’s involvement in the NHS Test and Trace programme.
Lisa Pilgrim, from The Nottingham, said: “We’re proud to be investing in our branches, for our members, and a lot of hard work by teams across The Nottingham will come to life when we open the doors to what will be a really modern looking branch.
“But, most importantly of all, customers will be able to discuss with us how we can help them save, plan and protect their financial futures in a much fresher, more vibrant and comfortable environment.”
For the two weeks that the Mansfield branch is closed, people are able to visit The Nottingham’s branches at Sutton, Hucknall or Eastwood. Branch locations can be found at www.thenottingham.com/branches.