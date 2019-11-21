Mansfield taxi firm ACE-ABC looking for someone with local knowledge to join team

Do you have an encyclopaedic knowledge of Mansfield?

Are you an excellent administrator, who can help people across Mansfield get connected to their next destinations?

Could you be the right person to join ACE-ABC?

Then you may be the right person to join the town's leading taxi firm ACE-ABC as its new telephonist - ensuring people across the district get to their destinations on time.

The firm has posted a job opportunity online and is looking for people with a "good geographical knowledge of Mansfield and surrounding areas", who also has experience working in a call-centre environment, to join the team at its Great Central Road headquarters.

The job specification is looking for people with "excellent communication skills" and an ability to "work under pressure".

A spokesman said: "Here at ACE-ABC we are passionate about hiring the right people, supplying the best training and offering the best rates of pay to our team offering a liveable income.

"We are on a mission to provide first-class service, outstanding reliability, excellent customer service and an environment that is friendly and welcoming.

"An exciting opportunity has arisen for a telephonist, who has the desire to develop within the company, to work for us on a full-time basis in our busy main despatch office.

"The role will provide a great opportunity to use your excellent administration skills, speedy data entry, excellent spoken English and clear telephone manner.

"This is a career opportunity for the right person - keen to work in a team environment and have a pleasant and friendly nature. Must be flexible to work days, evenings and weekends."

To find out more, visit the ACE-ABC Taxis specification here.