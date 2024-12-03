Mansfield stylist claims one of hairdressing’s most coveted awards

Olivia Barnes of Mark Leeson salon, Mansfield is deservedly celebrating after claiming one of the most coveted awards in hairdressing – the title of Eastern Hairdresser of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Olivia has won this award now three times, making her one of the rare super-talents who go on to join the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame*. Olivia’s previous wins were in 2021 and 2023.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of this event, which recognises the most exciting creative talents in UK hairdressing. Held at Grosvenor House, a J W Marriott Hotel on London’s Park Lane on Monday, 25th November. Over 1,400 guests joined to celebrate the winners of 19 awards: ten regional categories and nine specialist awards, including the British Hairdresser of the Year title*.* Along with recognising a new member to the Hall of Fame (a select group of three-time winners of any British Hairdressing Award). Olivia will be awarded this honour next year due to her 2024 success.

Olivia beat competition from 5 other finalists from the region to win the Eastern title, having wowed a 100-plus-strong judging panel with a photographic collection showcasing the breadth of her hairdressing expertise. Images are judged anonymously over two stages and must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure authenticity.

Speaking shortly after her win, Olivia said: ‘I’m ecstatic, I feel a bit shaky, it’s a shock but I feel amazing and I’m so grateful to Mark and Richard for putting me in this position once again! Thank you.’

‘The prestige of securing this title cannot be overstated, and Olivia deserves to be celebrated,’ said Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards. ‘Four decades since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards remain the most sought-after industry accolade. Previous winners, several of whom have come from the brilliant Mark Leeson salons too, have described the achievement as the pinnacle of their career, and when it comes to recognising talent and shining a spotlight on the hairdressing stars of tomorrow, no other event compares. It is a privilege to honour Olivia with this title.’

No strangers to winning trophies, the Mark Leeson salon is one of the most award-winning salons in the country. Since his distinctive style saw him scoop the coveted British Hairdresser of the Year trophy in 2014, Mark Leeson himself has picked up almost every other title going, including International Hairdresser of the Year at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards (AHIA) 2023 & 2024 and Artistic Team of the Year at both the IHAs and BHAs in 2023.

Aside from the extraordinary creative mastery that defines the Mark Leeson brand, its philosophy is centred around training, education and opportunities. Mark is known for nurturing a hugely talented art team, who have won multiple honours in their own names. As a team, they are respected globally for their immaculately executed photographic collections, combining technical expertise with commercial appeal, and cutting-edge precision with flawless, feminine style. Under Mark’s guidance, they have created an entire brand with beautiful hair at its very heart.

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch in 1984. Julian Crane, General Manager for Henkel Consumer Brands Hair Professional UK & Ireland, said: ‘Forty years on, the British hairdressing industry remains as influential and creative as ever, with artists who continue to push boundaries and raise the bar. Schwarzkopf Professional is privileged to have supported this groundbreaking event for the last four decades and will continue to celebrate the exceptional talent this industry has to offer. Huge congratulations not only to this evening’s winners but to everyone who has contributed to the powerhouse that is Great British hairdressing.’

HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its Ruby Anniversary - 40 years of excellence in British hairdressing. Guests embraced the occasion with style, incorporating ‘a touch of red’ into their outfits to reflect the celebratory theme.

The evening, hosted by one-time hairdresser himself, Rylan Clark, was a nostalgic journey, captivating attendees with a montage of iconic moments that showcased four decades of the awards and the incredible evolution of the British hairdressing industry. Adding to the magic, entertainment by Pixie Lott had the crowd on their feet, transforming the Ruby celebration into an unforgettable party - a fitting finale to 40 extraordinary years of the British Hairdressing Awards!