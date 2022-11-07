News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield store submits plans to add new mezzanine level

Mansfield furniture store JYSK has submitted plans to add a new mezzanine floor into its base at Portland Retail Park.

By John Smith
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 1:30pm

The application to Mansfield Council, the local planning authority, proposes the insertion of the extra level within the store and increasing the warehouse area at the site.

A statement to accompany the application says: “The purpose is to meet the operational requirements of JYSK.

“The proposal has not been disaggregated as the display area and staff quarters are all integral components of the proposed use.”

JYSK in Mansfield wants to add a mezzanine level to its Portland Retail Park store. Photo: Google
Mansfield