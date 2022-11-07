Mansfield store submits plans to add new mezzanine level
Mansfield furniture store JYSK has submitted plans to add a new mezzanine floor into its base at Portland Retail Park.
The application to Mansfield Council, the local planning authority, proposes the insertion of the extra level within the store and increasing the warehouse area at the site.
A statement to accompany the application says: “The purpose is to meet the operational requirements of JYSK.
“The proposal has not been disaggregated as the display area and staff quarters are all integral components of the proposed use.”