Mansfield solicitors wraps up 2024 with festive fundraising and over £30,000 raised for local causes

Staff at Banner Jones Solicitors have brought 2024 to a close with a festive flourish, taking part in Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire Christmas Tree Festival, with their imaginative “Grinchmas” tree.

The tree helped to raise vital funds for the historic church, marking a fitting end to a year of remarkable community support.

This latest initiative rounds off a year where Banner Jones has raised in excess of £30,000 for local charities and causes, showcasing their ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.

From sponsoring Chesterfield FC’s Community Hero Award and making donations to food banks, to celebrating the North East Derbyshire Citizens Advice Bureau’s 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, the firm has played an active role in supporting its community. Staff also took part in events such as the Sparkle Walk and an 11-mile hike in support of Ashgate Hospice, as well as running the Redbrik Foundation 10k and Dronfield 10k to raise money for local charities.

In addition, staff have organised bake sales, quizzes, and dress-down days to support national campaigns, including Children in Need and Comic Relief.

The firm has continued its sponsorship of Chesterfield Football Club, Mansfield Town Football Club, Dronfield Rugby Club, and Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club, alongside local grassroots football teams, helping to inspire teamwork and pride within the region.

Commenting on the year and Banner Jones’ ongoing commitment to supporting local causes, Simon Wright, the firm’s CEO, said: “As a team, we are passionate about giving back to the local communities in which our clients and staff live and work, and taking part in the Crooked Spire Christmas Tree Festival was the perfect way to mark the end of another successful year.

“As ever, we are delighted to have been able to support so many good causes, and as we look ahead to 2025, we remain committed to making a lasting difference.”

The firm’s contributions in 2024 reflect its core values of care, collaboration, and community spirit, setting the tone for continued involvement in impactful projects in the year ahead.

Banner Jones Solicitors is a leading law firm with offices in Chesterfield, Mansfield, Dronfield, and Sheffield, committed to providing expert legal services with a strong focus on community involvement and social responsibility.