Mansfield shopping centre launches scheme to support disabled shoppers

Disabled shoppers in Mansfield are to receive support from the town's shopping centre as it looks to make their experience more accessible.

Four Seasons shopping centre will be supporting the national Purple Tuesday campaign, a national day which aims to recognise the "importance and needs" of shoppers with disabilities.

Four Seasons shopping centre.

Taking place on November 12, the centre will launch a number of initiatives to improve the experience for disabled shoppers, including a pug-therapy session, and a visit from Miss Mansfield Outstanding Teen.

The sessions aim to support young children with autism, promote an understanding of Coeliac disease, and raise awareness of shoppers with hidden disabilities.

On Purple Tuesday the centre will be launching its 'hidden disability scheme', and will be handing out handing out sunflower lanyards, ID cards, ribbons and wristbands at its customer service desk.

The scheme was originally designed to act as a discreet sign to centre staff and work colleagues that the wearer has a hidden disability and requires additional assistance. This has grown to become a global initiative.

Rebekah said: “We’re really proud to be able to provide a service for those who perhaps require additional assistance when shopping with us so that we can make a small difference in helping their daily living a little easier.

"We want to ensure that at Four Seasons we are providing the best customer service and accessibility we can to all members of the community.

"We are continually working with our retailers to look for ways to improve the visitor experience as it’s hugely important to us that everyone feels comfortable.

"Making simple adjustments to our surroundings opens up new opportunities for those with ‘silent’ disabilities to feel much more comfortable when out in public spaces."