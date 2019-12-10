Mansfield salon suddenly closes just two weeks before Christmas

A hair and beauty salon in Mansfield has suddenly closed its doors, just 16 days before Christmas.

Toni & Guy, on West Gate, closed on Monday, December 9 after the departure of its salon manager – despite the firm originally planning to close for good in March next year.

The salon’s lease is due to expire in January and staff were expected to continue working until then.

However, bosses say the departure of the manager had a “knock-on” effect leading into the festive season.

It means a number of staff were forced to either relocate to the firm’s salon in Sheffield, or take a redundancy package offered by the company, it says.

An official statement from the company thanked its team and “loyal clients”, and said the decision was not “taken lightly”.

A spokesman said: “The recent closure of Toni & Guy Mansfield was due to the lease coming to an end on January 23, 2020.

“Whilst the planned date for closing was originally confirmed as being March 3, a decision was taken by the business to bring this forward to December 9, 2019.

“This was as a result of the salon manager deciding to leave with little notice, and inevitably this had a knock-on effect with the remaining staff.

“In line with company procedure, 12 weeks notice had been given, as well as the opportunity to relocate to Sheffield.

“The alternative location was unfortunately not practical for some of our staff and therefore a redundancy package was offered.

“We are aware that the business served the community for a long time and decisions to close salons are never taken lightly.

“Going forwards, Toni & Guy is looking to focus on regions with the potential to deliver growth long term, in line with the overall commercial strategy.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our teams for their dedication, and our loyal clients.”

It is understood a number of the staff have taken up roles at Hair and Beauty Lounge Oasis, another salon based at Stockwell Gate in Mansfield.