Mansfield salon celebrates 55 years in the town

Celebrations to include fizz and cake with charity raffle in aid of Drone To Home

The team at KH Hair Mansfield is celebrating as the salon reaches a 55-year milestone in the town.

To mark the anniversary, the Market Street salon, which first opened for business in White Hart Street in 1970, will be throwing open its doors for a day of fun, fizz and cake to say thank you to its loyal clients and hard-working staff members. The day will conclude with the drawing of a raffle to support animal rescue charity, Drone To Home.

Salon director, Jane Fletcher, began her career with KH Hair as an apprentice in 1984. Working her way through the stylist ranks, she took control of the Mansfield salon in 2000. Having seen a great many changes in the town over the last 25 years, Jane says she is proud to have kept the business going through various challenges including recession and the Covid pandemic.

The salon team at KH Hair in Mansfield

“I have to admit, it’s been tough on occasion,” she says. “However, we’ve always worked hard to ensure our clients have the very best in-salon experience. I’d like to say a huge thank you to my fabulous team, including our brilliant young apprentices, Grace and Gracie, and to our wonderful, loyal clients who continue to support us.”

Despite the ups and downs, the salon has certainly had its successes. In 2023, the team scooped the Salon of the Year Award; Salon Turnover Improvement Award; and Salon Retail Improvement Award (sponsored by Wella) at KH Hair Group’s annual achievement recognition ceremony.

“Commenting on the charity raffle, Jane says local businesses have been generous with the donation of some fabulous prizes. “We’re so grateful, and would like to say a big thank you to them all. I really hope people will come along to celebrate with us, enjoy some fizz and cake and support Drone To Home.”

Raffle tickets are £1 and will be available in the salon from October 1st. Prizes will include hair services, Wella gift bags - including a hair care hamper worth £180, Xibit jewellery, a £10 Toffee Hut voucher, a plant from Blooming Wonderful, and Prosecco. Winners will be drawn during a day of celebration on Saturday 29th November.

Drone To Home is the first dedicated dog drone searching registered charity in the UK. In just six years, the charity has helped reunite over 10,000 lost pets with their families. Founder, Phil James, says community fundraising is absolutely vital to their work.

“On behalf of everyone at Drone To Home, we would like to express our immense gratitude to Jane and the team at KH Hair in Mansfield for their wonderful support during these 55th-anniversary celebrations. We are truly thankful for the generosity of the salon's staff and their clients. All funds raised will directly help us to continue our mission.”

Darren Messias, managing director of the KH Hair Group comments: “All of us at KH Hair are delighted our Mansfield salon is celebrating 55 years of business. To reach a milestone like this is testament to all the hard work the salon teams, both past and present, have contributed. On behalf of Jane and all the team, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the clients who have shown us great loyalty and have helped us achieve 55 years in the town.”