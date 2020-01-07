Mansfield retail park plan with two drive-thru restaurants set for approval

Plans for a major new retail development including two drive-thru restaurants in Mansfield look set to get the green light.

The development, located near Ransom Wood Business Park, off Southwell Road West, has already got Costa Coffee and the car rental firm Enterprise on-board and is set to boast another drive-thru fast food chain.

It comes just a month after a McDonald’s on Sherwood Oaks Business Park, parallel from the new retail park on the busy road, was recommended for approval by the council.

The plans, if approved, would see a new junction created off the roundabout connecting Sherwood Oaks Business Park and Ransom Wood Business Park, whilst also introducing car parking provision for four new businesses.

Concerns about the development have been raised in the past, while a 37-signature petition calling for its refusal was submitted on the grounds that it could “pose a threat to the economy” in Mansfield.

But the application is set to go before Mansfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday, January 13, and is recommended to be approved.

Fifteen alternative sites have been considered for the four-firm development, but the planning committee documents say only the proposed location would be suitable for proposals.

A review of potential sites, which included at Stockwell Gate South and the Rosemary Centre in Mansfield town centre, found that the proposed sites “would not be ready now” and would require demolition of existing buildings.

The site of the proposed development, off Southwell Road West, is currently vacant and can be built on straight away, which weighed in favour of using this site.

The documents add: “The development comprises four business uses within individual single storey buildings, each allocated dedicated car parking spaces with shared access and servicing provision.

“The design of the Costa drive-thru and Enterprise car hire are clearly contemporary and corporate in nature and use of colour and is what is expected of roadside facilities especially on the edge of town location.

“The second drive-thru and restaurant occupiers are as yet unknown but likewise, it is anticipated that the final elevational detail and material palette will reflect the branding of the end user, the details of which will be a conditional item.”