Mansfield recruitment firm eyes new business

Recruitment specialists in Mansfield are expanding.

Fresh Start Recruitment has acquired Rischer & Butler, a Nottingham-based recruitment firm specialising in the engineering and construction sector.

The Fresh Start team.

The firms will now combine their services for engineering and construction firms in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Joanne Hall and Tracy-Ann Smith, from Rischer & Butler, will join Fresh Start at its head office in Innisdoon, Crow Hill Drive.

David Woods, Rischer & Butler owner, said: “I have always admired Fresh Start’s core values, beliefs and work ethics.”

Emma McLaughlin and Stacey Croshaw took over as joint managing directors of Fresh Start in 2010.

The new recruits at Fresh Start.

They said: “Over the years we have built up a reputation for being a reliable recruitment business prominently supplying to the industrial sector.

“In recent times, we’ve expanded our services to offer our clients commercial recruitment solutions.

“This has proven to be successful for Fresh Start and we are happy that we have sustained and embedded these services into our core business.

“The timing is right for our business to embrace this strategic collaboration and take Fresh Start to the next level of expansion.

“Engineering is a natural progression for us as we have world-leading engineering organisations based right on our doorstep.

“Our vision for the future is to be the ‘one-stop shop’ for all recruitment needs.

“We believe in the economic growth that we are continuing to see within the Mansfield and Ashfield area.”