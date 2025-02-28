Mansfield plumber’s remarkable business journey: Meet Kev Jones, the plumber who went from five boilers a month to 30

Just a year ago, local plumber Kev Jones was working six days a week, earning a modest £20,000 a year and struggling to keep his business afloat.

Today, he runs a rapidly expanding heating company, with a professional team, structured operations and a booming income. His transformation is a testament to the power of business mentorship and strategic planning.

Jones, the owner of Kev Jones Plumbing & Heating LTD, had spent years working tirelessly but with little financial reward. “I was just going through the motions, trying to make ends meet,” he recalls. “I knew I needed to change something, but I didn’t know what.”

That change came when he joined Trade Mastermind, a business coaching programme designed specifically for trade professionals looking to scale their businesses. Through structured mentorship, industry insights and a proven blueprint, Jones learned the skills necessary to run a business rather than just work in one.

Kev Jones, founder Kev Jones Plumbing & Heating LTD

The results were almost immediate and Jones saw a sharp increase in sales. In just his first three months, Jones saw a dramatic rise in sales, going from five boilers in his first month to eight in the second and nine in the third. By last month, he had closed 29 sales, an impressive jump from just five heating units. He invested in branding, developed professional systems and hired a dedicated team to support his expansion. Today, his business is unrecognisable from its former self.

“My income has grown beyond anything I imagined, but more importantly, I now have a business that can run without me having to do everything myself,” Jones explains in a video sharing his experience. “It’s given me the time to focus on growth and also to support my family when they need me.”

Jones’s story is not just an individual success, it highlights a wider trend of local tradespeople embracing business coaching to get off the tools, break free from the cycle of long hours and limited income. For many in Mansfield’s trade sector, Jones’s journey serves as both inspiration and proof that success is possible with the right guidance. As local businesses navigate economic challenges, structured support programmes like Trade Mastermind offer a way forward.

About Trade Mastermind:

Founded by Joseph Valente, winner of the hit BBC show The Apprentice, Trade Mastermind has become the UK’s #1 business training and coaching provider for the construction industry. Established in 2020, Trade Mastermind was created to bridge the gap between skilled tradespeople and business success. While many tradespeople excel in their technical skills, plumbers, electricians and builders—no one was teaching them the critical business skills needed to thrive.

Joseph Valente’s journey from starting a plumbing business to scaling it to thousands of installations and millions of pounds in revenue is a testament to his ability to transform trade businesses. Today, Joseph shares his knowledge through Trade Mastermind’s 12-step signature system, which covers essential areas such as marketing, sales, operations, and finance. This system equips tradespeople with the tools and mindset necessary to grow and scale their businesses.