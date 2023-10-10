Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portia, who was a travel agent for 20 years prior to joining the team at Specsavers Mansfield in 2016, began her career in optics as an optical assistant. Over the course of the last seven years, before becoming a fully qualified dispensing optician, she has also completed her training to become a dispensing assistant and in-store trainer.

‘We are really pleased Portia has qualified,’ Imogen Hoyle, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, says, ‘It is great to see how far she has come since joining us in-store and we are looking forward to seeing her grow and develop her skills further.

‘It’s really important to us all to celebrate our team achievements. ‘We are committed to supporting our colleagues' to progress professionally and gain new qualifications. As well as helping them on a personal level as they further their careers it contributes to the overall development of our team here and means we can offer even better customer care for the community.’

Portia Clarke recently qualified as a dispensing optician