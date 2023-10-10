News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Mansfield opticians celebrate employee success

Colleagues at an opticians in Mansfield are raising their glasses to Portia Clarke, who has recently qualified as a dispensing optician.
By Abbie WoodContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portia, who was a travel agent for 20 years prior to joining the team at Specsavers Mansfield in 2016, began her career in optics as an optical assistant. Over the course of the last seven years, before becoming a fully qualified dispensing optician, she has also completed her training to become a dispensing assistant and in-store trainer.

‘We are really pleased Portia has qualified,’ Imogen Hoyle, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, says, ‘It is great to see how far she has come since joining us in-store and we are looking forward to seeing her grow and develop her skills further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s really important to us all to celebrate our team achievements. ‘We are committed to supporting our colleagues' to progress professionally and gain new qualifications. As well as helping them on a personal level as they further their careers it contributes to the overall development of our team here and means we can offer even better customer care for the community.’

Portia Clarke recently qualified as a dispensing opticianPortia Clarke recently qualified as a dispensing optician
Portia Clarke recently qualified as a dispensing optician
Most Popular

Commenting on her new qualification, Portia says, ‘It feels amazing to be fully qualified. It was a big change when I joined the team from my previous occupation but I’m so glad I did, and I have learnt so much over the years.’

Related topics:Mansfield