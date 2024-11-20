Mansfield Occupational Therapist recognised for 'Above and Beyond' attitude

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Occupational Therapist who supports men with learning disabilities at a Mansfield care service has won an award for her ‘enthusiasm’ and ‘above and beyond’ attitude.

Rebecca Griffiths is an Occupational Therapist (OT) at Cygnet Manor, on Central Drive, Shirebrook, which specialises in supporting men with a learning disability. It is part of the Cygnet Health Care division.

During Occupational Therapy week at the start of the month, OT colleagues from across the country came together to celebrate and take part in the OT Awards, organised by Cygnet, a leading provider of health and social care services.

Rebecca won the ‘Help and Support More People Award’ which recognised OTs who facilitate student placements, go above and beyond in their support of others and demonstrate innovative ideas relating to educating OT students.

Rebecca Griffiths

The nomination script read: “Rebecca supports and mentors junior staff and OT students in a way that shouts out ‘nothing is too much trouble’. Her enthusiasm and ‘above and beyond’ attitude promote the role and identity of Occupational Therapy wherever she goes.

“She is known as being a trouble shooter and is a valued OT colleague. Her advice is often sought to provide professional advice, training and mentoring for both occupational therapists and the wider team.

“Rebecca has worked tirelessly to improve vocational opportunities which has garnered significant traction.”

After receiving the award, Rebecca said: “I really appreciate this award and being recognised for everything that I’m doing.”

Victoria Wisniewski and Sylvia Dubarry, Cygnet’s Occupational Therapy Directors said: “Our Occupational Therapists deliver vital work for our service users. Their commitment, skills, and compassion truly make a difference.

“Every day, they bring patience, creativity, and deep commitment to the work they do – helping individuals find meaning, independence, and hope in their daily lives.”