Mansfield move has seen business boom for Adina

A Mansfield recruitment firm has doubled its turnover in the past 12 months after moving to offices in the town.

Adina Worboys, owner of Adina’s Recruitment, believes the surge in trade which has taken her turnover to £1.5 million is down to moving the firm from her house to an office at Mansfield i-Centre.

Adina, said: “Moving to the i-Centre was the best thing I ever did.

“It changed my mindset and made me feel like I was running a proper business.

“I was also, and still am, offered ongoing support with training, mentoring sessions based within the i-Centre.

“I was approaching a turnover of £750,000 and my accountant said ‘you are too big to be running from home’.

“But my mindset was still that I was a small business.”

Sally Wharton, manager at Mansfield i-Centre, commented: “It’s thrilling to see Adina flourish.

“She really looks after the interests of her drivers and clients, which ensures they keep returning, but having a professional base for her business has also helped contribute to her success.”